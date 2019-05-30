VIDEO - Asher-Smith posts world-leading time to storm to 200m victory in Stockholm
See moreSee less
Athletics
Asher-Smith posts world-leading time to storm to 200m victory in Stockholm14 views • Just now
'Superman dive' for victory at college athletics meet4,205 views • 14/05/2019 at 08:39
Brilliant Asher-Smith storms to 200m Diamond League win in Doha1,448 views • 03/05/2019 at 20:43
Bolt races tuk-tuk in Peru1,661 views • 03/04/2019 at 14:39
Laura Muir: Europe conquered, world in her sights839 views • 04/03/2019 at 14:27
Ingebrigtsen denied double as Lewandowski wins 1500m gold736 views • 04/03/2019 at 14:24
Laura Muir claims stunning double-double with 1500m gold8,384 views • 04/03/2019 at 14:24
Visser powers to 60m hurdles gold342 views • 04/03/2019 at 14:24
Oskan-Clarke storms to 800m gold at European Indoor Championships809 views • 04/03/2019 at 14:24
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Play of the Day: Toilet break controversy and 'unprofessional' bottle flipping
Stage 18 Highlights - Breakaway ends in thrilling finish as Cima clings on
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 18 as breakaway denies sprinters
Wilander analysis: How Osaka battled past Azarenka
Euro Papers: Coutinho in Premier League return?
Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui suffer laughing fit on-air over Adam Blythe's ridiculous shirt