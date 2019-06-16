Athletics

Hurdlers McLeod and Shubenkov collide, Russian falls over line to win

Hurdlers McLeod and Shubenkov collide, Russian falls over line to win
Omar McLeod falls before the finish to allow Sergey Shubenkov to win the latest dramatic instalment in their rivalry at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat on Sunday.
