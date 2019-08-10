VIDEO - Athletics news - Women's Javelin throw final at European Athletics
See moreSee less
Athletics
Vicaut wins men's 100m final for France in Bydgoszcz950 views • 17 hours ago
Zahi gives France another win in women's 100m189 views • 17 hours ago
Italy's Re wins men's 400m in Bydgoszcz440 views • 17 hours ago
Swiety-Ersetic wins women's 400m for Poland199 views • 17 hours ago
Women's Javelin throw final at European Athleticsview • Just now
'If you got a body, you're an athlete' - Semenya346 views • 03/08/2019 at 18:45
Burgin, Pattison and Dustin make it an all-British podium at the U20 European Championships372 views • 21/07/2019 at 21:47
Noah Lyles storms to 200m win in Lausanne539 views • 06/07/2019 at 02:28
Diamond League : Lyles 200m in 19'5075 views • 06/07/2019 at 00:53
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Pieters wins European Road Championship title to delight Dutch fans
Murphy wraps up victory over Allen at International Championship
Euro Papers: Perisic 'very close' to leaving Inter in big Euro switch
Klopp: It was all good until Alisson injury
Vicaut wins men's 100m final for France in Bydgoszcz
Zahi gives France another win in women's 100m