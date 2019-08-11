Athletics

Athletics video – Adam Kszczot beats GB’s Jamie Webb into second in 800m

Kszczot beats GB’s Jamie Webb into second in 800m
1 hour agoUpdated 11 minutes ago

Polands’s Adam Kszczot eased to victory in the 800m final at the European Team Championships in in Bydgoszcz.
