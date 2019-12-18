Athletics

Athletics video - Eliud Kipchoge lines up ‘no human is limited’ talks with Barack Obama

Kipchoge lines up 'no human is limited' talks with Obama
Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge sat down with SNTV to reflect on the "big legacy" he created after running the first sub-two hour marathon this year.
