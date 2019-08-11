Athletics

Athletics video - Luminosa Bogliolo edges to 110m hurdles win

Luminosa Bogliolo edges to 110m hurdles win
17 views | 01:32
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 17 minutes ago

Luminosa Bogliolo edged out Cindy Roleder in the final of the 110m hurdles at the European Team Championships in Bydgoszcz.
See moreSee less

Athletics


View moreMore videos of Athletics
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos