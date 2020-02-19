Athletics video - Mondo Duplantis' close shave with another pole vault world record
Athletics
Duplantis' close shave with another pole vault world record4 views • Just now
GB's Reekie beats 800m world champion in Lievin23 views • Just now
Duplantis wins pole vault in Lievin2 views • Just now
Selemon Barega powers to 3000m win91 views • 05/02/2020 at 12:54
'Everything but the palms of his hands over it!' Duplantis goes for the pole vault world record1,866 views • 04/02/2020 at 22:19
‘I won’t be competing’ – Bolt dismisses Tokyo comeback4,918 views • 21/12/2019 at 20:03
Kipchoge lines up ‘no human is limited’ talks with Obama928 views • 18/12/2019 at 17:24
‘Who were the beneficiaries?’ – WADA to probe Salazar ban414 views • 07/11/2019 at 10:02
Eliud Kipchoge: From London 2012 heartbreak to breaking two-hour marathon744 views • 04/11/2019 at 14:20
