Lyles beats Bolt 200m record at Paris Diamond League

Athletics video - Noah Lyles beats Usain Bolt 200m record at Paris Diamond League
See moreSee less
Athletics
Lyles beats Bolt 200m record at Paris Diamond League49 views • Just now
Richard Kilty powers through injury to win 200m1,807 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Kszczot beats GB’s Jamie Webb into second in 800m437 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Luminosa Bogliolo edges to 110m hurdles win230 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Vicaut wins men's 100m final for France in Bydgoszcz6,850 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Zahi gives France another win in women's 100m1,186 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Italy's Re wins men's 400m in Bydgoszcz1,383 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Swiety-Ersetic wins women's 400m for Poland425 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Women's Javelin throw final at European Athletics231 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins: Jumbo-Visma must put crash behind them
Euro Papers: Dybala agent gives PSG move update after Spurs and United interest
Crazy speeds and time-trial drama - on-board footage from Stage 1
Highlights: Astana triumph on dramatic Vuelta TTT as Jumbo-Visma crash
'Oh no! This is a disaster!' - Favourites Jumbo-Visma wiped out in time trial crash
#TheBreakaway: Wiggins - why I had to shut my pro team down