Athletics video - 'Who were the beneficiaries?' - WADA to probe Alberto Salazar ban

‘Who were the beneficiaries?’ – WADA to probe Salazar ban
36 minutes agoUpdated 27 minutes ago

WADA claim IOC President Thomas Bach has asked them to investigate the four-year ban of Mo Farah's former coach Alberto Salazar, something the leader of the probe, USADA CEO Travis Tygart, told SNTV earlier on Wednesday would yield no new results.
