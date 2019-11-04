Athletics

VIDEO - Eliud Kipchoge: From London 2012 heartbreak to breaking two-hour marathon

Eliud Kipchoge: From London 2012 heartbreak to breaking two-hour marathon
13 views | 02:00
Garmin

Just now

Sponsored content
Eliud Kipchoge wrote his name into human history when he cracked the two-hour marathon in Vienna – but he hasn’t had it all his own way during an extraordinary running career.
See moreSee less

BEAT DESTINY


View moreMore videos of BEAT DESTINY
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos