VIDEO - 'Everything but the palms of his hands over it!' Duplantis goes for the pole vault world record
Athletics
'Everything but the palms of his hands over it!' Duplantis goes for the pole vault world record48 views • Just now
‘I won’t be competing’ – Bolt dismisses Tokyo comeback4,850 views • 21/12/2019 at 20:03
Kipchoge lines up ‘no human is limited’ talks with Obama927 views • 18/12/2019 at 17:24
‘Who were the beneficiaries?’ – WADA to probe Salazar ban414 views • 07/11/2019 at 10:02
Eliud Kipchoge: From London 2012 heartbreak to breaking two-hour marathon741 views • 04/11/2019 at 14:20
New York Marathon - men and women's finishes152 views • 03/11/2019 at 21:12
‘There is no evidence those athletes were doping’ – Paula Radcliffe on Alberto Salazar's Nike Oregon2,836 views • 21/10/2019 at 18:34
'No human is limited' - Kipchoge arrives in Austria for sub-two hour marathon bid724 views • 09/10/2019 at 09:55
Coe admits 'I'm not across details of report into Salazar'543 views • 07/10/2019 at 15:18
