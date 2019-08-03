Athletics

VIDEO - 'If you got a body, you're an athlete' - Caster Semenya

'If you got a body, you're an athlete' - Semenya
23 views | 00:32
SNTV

1 hour agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Caster Semenya attended a women's race in South African capital Pretoria on Saturday, just four days after effectively being barred from defending her 800 metres title at the upcoming IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
See moreSee less

Athletics


View moreMore videos of Athletics
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos