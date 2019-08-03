'If you got a body, you're an athlete' - Semenya

Athletics VIDEO - 'If you got a body, you're an athlete' - Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya attended a women's race in South African capital Pretoria on Saturday, just four days after effectively being barred from defending her 800 metres title at the upcoming IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.