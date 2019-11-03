VIDEO - New York Marathon - men and women's finishes
See moreSee less
Athletics
New York Marathon - men and women's finishes9 views • Just now
‘There is no evidence those athletes were doping’ – Paula Radcliffe on Alberto Salazar's Nike Oregon2,083 views • 21/10/2019 at 18:34
'No human is limited' - Kipchoge arrives in Austria for sub-two hour marathon bid698 views • 09/10/2019 at 09:55
Coe admits 'I'm not across details of report into Salazar'499 views • 07/10/2019 at 15:18
Sifan Hassan still 'believes' in disgraced coach Alberto Salazar1,796 views • 06/10/2019 at 10:21
WATCH - Katarina Johnson-Thompson becomes champion of the world1,562 views • 04/10/2019 at 12:37
Johnson-Thompson pinpoints confidence and lack of injuries as key factors456 views • 04/10/2019 at 12:45
Noah Lyles comes out on top in heated 200 meter final506 views • 01/10/2019 at 22:39
Imperious Asher-Smith a European and world champion - now for Tokyo Olympics2,822 views • 03/10/2019 at 19:35
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Heartbreak for PSG as Mbappe’s dream move revealed – Euro Papers
Emery: 'Aubameyang can be new Arsenal captain'
‘We need to sort VAR’ - Klopp rages after Villa win
Highlights: Djokovic overcomes Shapovalov in Paris final
Trump takes control with speedy clearance of 136
'That is outrageous' - Un-Nooh error costs him frame against Trump