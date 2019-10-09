'No human is limited' - Kipchoge arrives in Austria for sub-two hour marathon bid

Athletics

VIDEO - 'No human is limited' - Eliud Kipchoge arrives in Austria for sub-two hour marathon bid

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge arrived in Vienna on Tuesday morning to complete his preparation ahead of his second attempt to become the first person in history to run the marathon distance in less than two hours.
