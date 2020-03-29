Athletics

VIDEO - Relive Mo Farah’s 'Super Saturday'

Relive Mo Farah’s 'Super Saturday'
22 views | 04:59
Eurosport

6 hours agoUpdated Just now

Relive the moment Mo Farah secured gold on a historic night at the Olympic Stadium in 2012. Relive ‘Super Saturday’ on the Eurosport Player now.
See moreSee less

Athletics


View moreMore videos of Athletics
More videos