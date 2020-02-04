VIDEO - Selemon Barega powers to 3000m win
Athletics
Selemon Barega powers to 3000m win5 views • 25 minutes ago
'Everything but the palms of his hands over it!' Duplantis goes for the pole vault world record524 views • 15 hours ago
‘I won’t be competing’ – Bolt dismisses Tokyo comeback4,853 views • 21/12/2019 at 20:03
Kipchoge lines up ‘no human is limited’ talks with Obama927 views • 18/12/2019 at 17:24
‘Who were the beneficiaries?’ – WADA to probe Salazar ban414 views • 07/11/2019 at 10:02
Eliud Kipchoge: From London 2012 heartbreak to breaking two-hour marathon741 views • 04/11/2019 at 14:20
New York Marathon - men and women's finishes152 views • 03/11/2019 at 21:12
‘There is no evidence those athletes were doping’ – Paula Radcliffe on Alberto Salazar's Nike Oregon2,836 views • 21/10/2019 at 18:34
'No human is limited' - Kipchoge arrives in Austria for sub-two hour marathon bid724 views • 09/10/2019 at 09:55
