Athletics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 video - 'The word cancellation hasn't been used' - IOC president Thomas Bach

'The word cancellation hasn't been used' - IOC president Bach
view | 00:45
Eurosport

Just now

IOC president Thomas Bach says after the executive board meeting that there are no plans to postpone or cancel the 2020 Olympics.
See moreSee less

Athletics


View moreMore videos of Athletics
More videos