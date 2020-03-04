'The word cancellation hasn't been used' - IOC president Bach

Tokyo Olympics 2020 video - 'The word cancellation hasn't been used' - IOC president Thomas Bach
Athletics
'The word cancellation hasn't been used' - IOC president Bachview • Just now
Duplantis' close shave with another pole vault world record644 views • 20/02/2020 at 10:39
GB's Reekie beats 800m world champion in Lievin765 views • 20/02/2020 at 10:28
Duplantis wins pole vault in Lievin210 views • 20/02/2020 at 10:34
Selemon Barega powers to 3000m win101 views • 05/02/2020 at 12:54
'Everything but the palms of his hands over it!' Duplantis goes for the pole vault world record1,877 views • 04/02/2020 at 22:19
‘I won’t be competing’ – Bolt dismisses Tokyo comeback4,972 views • 21/12/2019 at 20:03
Kipchoge lines up ‘no human is limited’ talks with Obama932 views • 18/12/2019 at 17:24
‘Who were the beneficiaries?’ – WADA to probe Salazar ban423 views • 07/11/2019 at 10:02
