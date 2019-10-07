Athletics > World Championships

Athletics video: IAAF president Sebastian Coe admits 'I'm not across details of report into Salazar'

Coe admits 'I'm not across details of report into Salazar'
20 views | 00:49
Eurosport

Just now

Sebastian Coe is very much on the defensive as he is grilled following the World Athletics Championships in Doha.
See moreSee less

Athletics


View moreMore videos of Athletics
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos