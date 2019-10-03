Imperious Asher-Smith a European and world champion - now for Tokyo Olympics

Athletics > World Championships

VIDEO - Imperious Dina Asher-Smith a European and world champion - now for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Eurosport

Just now

Dina Asher-Smith is now a European and world champion after her stunning victory in the 200m in Doha... next up, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games!
Athletics


