VIDEO - WATCH - Katarina Johnson-Thompson becomes champion of the world
Athletics
WATCH - Katarina Johnson-Thompson becomes champion of the world1,286 views • 04/10/2019 at 12:37
Johnson-Thompson pinpoints confidence and lack of injuries as key factors387 views • 04/10/2019 at 12:45
Noah Lyles comes out on top in heated 200 meter final471 views • 01/10/2019 at 22:39
Imperious Asher-Smith a European and world champion - now for Tokyo Olympics2,733 views • 03/10/2019 at 19:35
Watch Asher-Smith's glorious 200m triumph in Doha1,051 views • 03/10/2019 at 19:35
Asher-Smith: I never thought it would be me!371 views • 03/10/2019 at 19:36
Muktar Edris wins 5000m as Jakob Ingebrigtsen collapses1,048 views • 01/10/2019 at 16:43
'I'm in the history books' - Warholm wins 400m hurdles481 views • 01/10/2019 at 10:41
