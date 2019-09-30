Athletics > World Championships

VIDEO - World Athletics Championships - Muktar Edris wins 5000m as Jakob Ingebrigtsen collapses

Muktar Edris wins 5000m as Jakob Ingebrigtsen collapses
Defending champion Muktar Edris of Ethiopia wins the 5000m as Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen collapses at the finish line of the World Athletics Championships.
