NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

Basketball VIDEO - Coronavirus news - NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mother is in a coma

26/03/2020

In an emotional interview initially published on his social media platforms, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves says his mother is seriously ill after contracting Covid-19.