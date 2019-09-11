France stun US at World Cup in huge upset

Basketball
Top 5 Day 11 - 'The block of the World Cup!'171 views • 4 hours ago
Highlights - Argentina knock out Serbia to reach final four36 views • 4 hours ago
France stun US at World Cup in huge upsetview • Just now
Spain power past Poland to reach FIBA World Cup semis121 views • 19 hours ago
USA romp into knockout rounds with Brazil win112 views • Yesterday at 14:03
Top 5 plays Day 10 – Quarterback passes, box office slams and rejections84 views • Yesterday at 14:00
Australia edge France in thriller62 views • Yesterday at 14:05
Highlights - Greece knocked out despite victory over Czech Republic268 views • 09/09/2019 at 15:56
Highlights - Lithuania beat Dominican Repubic34 views • 09/09/2019 at 16:12
