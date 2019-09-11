Basketball

VIDEO - France stun US at World Cup in huge upset

France stun US at World Cup in huge upset
France caused the biggest upset of the basketball World Cup in China after beating holders the United States 89-79 to reach the semi-finals of the 32-nation tournament on Wednesday.
0Read and react
