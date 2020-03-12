Basketball

VIDEO - ‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed
view | 03:56
Eurosport

Just now

Figures from across basketball react to the developments as the coronavirus pandemic sees the NBA postponed.
See moreSee less

Basketball


View moreMore videos of Basketball
More videos