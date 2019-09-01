Basketball > World Cup

VIDEO - 'Here we go!' - Giannis doing Giannis things as Greece win opener

'Here we go!' - Giannis doing Giannis things as Greece win opener
121 views | 01:57
Eurosport

46 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Giannis Antetokounmpo put in an excellent performance as Greece beat Montenegro in their opening FIBA World Cup.
See moreSee less

Basketball


View moreMore videos of Basketball
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos