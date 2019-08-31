Basketball > World Cup

VIDEO - Insane finish as Puerto Rico edge Iran at World Cup

Insane finish as Puerto Rico edge Iran at World Cup
9 views | 01:36
Eurosport

6 hours agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Puerto Rico produced a strong final period to edge Iran 83-81 after trailing by 18 points at half-time.
See moreSee less

Basketball


View moreMore videos of Basketball
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos