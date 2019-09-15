Spain dominate Argentina to secure World Cup

Basketball
Spain dominate Argentina to secure World Cup4 views • Just now
Highlights - France takes bronze medal after beating Australia129 views • 4 hours ago
Highlights: Serbia beat Czech Republic to claim fifth place33 views • Yesterday at 17:29
Highlights - Argentina down France to reach final324 views • 13/09/2019 at 20:24
Top 5 Plays of Day 15 at the FIBA World Cup55 views • 21 hours ago
Highlights: United States finish on high with Poland victory45 views • 23 hours ago
Top 5 shots as Serbia and Czech Republic win at World Cup97 views • 12/09/2019 at 22:36
Spain snatch double-overtime win against Australia137 views • 13/09/2019 at 14:53
Czech Republic overcome Poland at the World Cup100 views • 12/09/2019 at 20:51
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win
'He's an absolute gentleman of the sport' - Wiggins lauds Roglic
'Absolutely fabulous' - Hosking wins Stage 2 of Madrid Challenge, Brennauer wins overall
Nemanja Matic set for Serie A switch? - Euro Papers
#AskMattAnything - Featuring Sir Bradley Wiggins for bumper Vuelta finale!
Stage 20 highlights: Brilliant move delivers podium for Pogacar, Roglic seals GC win