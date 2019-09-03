Basketball > World Cup

VIDEO - Top 5 plays from Day 4 - Featuring some lovely passes and an amazing block!

Top 5 plays from Day 4 - Featuring some lovely passes and an amazing block!
view | 01:17
Eurosport

8 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Basketball


View moreMore videos of Basketball
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos