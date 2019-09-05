Basketball > World Cup

VIDEO - Unbeaten USA routs Japan at FIBA World Cup

Unbeaten USA routs Japan at FIBA World Cup
12 views | 03:09
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Basketball


View moreMore videos of Basketball
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos