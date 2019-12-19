Biathlon > Annecy-Le Grand Bornand

VIDEO - Biathlon news - Benedikt Doll bags first World Cup victory in sprint

WATCH: Doll bags first World Cup victory in sprint
3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Benedikt Doll beat Tarjei Boe to claim his first ever World Cup victory in the 10km sprint in Annecy - Le Grand-Bornand.
Biathlon


