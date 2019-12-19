Biathlon > Annecy-Le Grand Bornand VIDEO - Biathlon news - Quention Fillon Maillet collapses after finishing third in 10km sprint

view | 00:46

Eurosport Just now 0

0

Quention Fillon Maillet collapsed on the snow in exhaustion as he could only finish third in the Annecy Le Grand Bornand 10km sprint.