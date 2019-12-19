Biathlon > Annecy-Le Grand Bornand

VIDEO - Biathlon news - Tarjei Boe's frantic finish gives him sprint lead

Boe's frantic finish briefly gives him sprint lead
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Tarjei Boe moved into the sprint lead with his 10km sprint run at Annecy-Le Grand-Bornand but his time was only good enough for second in the end.
Biathlon


