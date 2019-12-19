Boe's frantic finish briefly gives him sprint lead

VIDEO - Biathlon news - Tarjei Boe's frantic finish gives him sprint lead
Biathlon
Highlights: Doll holds nerve as Johannes Thingnes Boe misses podium20 views • 1 hour ago
Fillon Maillet collapses after finishing third in 10km sprint14 views • 2 hours ago
Boe's frantic finish briefly gives him sprint lead27 views • 1 hour ago
WATCH: Doll bags first World Cup victory in sprint23 views • 1 hour ago
'Can you believe that?!' - Boe produces extraordinary comeback for Norway273 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
Highlights: Boe digs deep to take relay for Norway184 views • 15/12/2019 at 18:55
Highlights: Eckhoff wins perfect Pursuit127 views • 15/12/2019 at 14:27
Highlights: Boe takes victory in Pursuit122 views • 14/12/2019 at 17:53
Norway take women's relay at Hochfilzen222 views • 14/12/2019 at 13:52
