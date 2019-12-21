Biathlon > Annecy-Le Grand Bornand

VIDEO - Hat-trick for Tiril Eckhoff with third victory in a row

Hat-trick for Tiril Eckhoff with third victory in a row
24 views | 02:17
Eurosport

42 minutes agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos