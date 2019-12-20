Biathlon > Annecy-Le Grand Bornand

VIDEO - Tiril Eckhoff doubles up for second victory in a row

Eckhoff doubles up for second victory in a row
30 views | 00:33
Eurosport

27 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos