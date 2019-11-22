Biathlon

Johannes Boe full of praise for incredible Martin Fourcade ahead of new season

Boe full of praise for incredible Fourcade ahead of new season
Eurosport

22/11/2019

Defending Biathlon World Cup champion Johannes Thingnes Boe was full of praise for the returning Martin Fourcade ahead of the new season.
Biathlon


