Biathlon

VIDEO - Biathlon news - Johannes Thingnes Boe - 'I don't think it's possible' to be at the same level

Boe - 'I don't think it's possible' to be at the same level as last season
8 views | 00:39
Eurosport

22/11/2019 at 15:32Updated Just now

Johannes Thingnes Boe doesn't think it's possible that he's going to be at the same level as last season.
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos