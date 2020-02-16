Highlights: Jacquelin stuns Boe and takes pursuit world title

VIDEO - Highlights: Emilien Jacquelin stuns Johannes Thingnes Boe and takes pursuit world title
See moreSee less
Biathlon
Highlights: Jacquelin stuns Boe and takes pursuit world title2 views • Just now
Highlights: Wierer takes pursuit world title122 views • 1 hour ago
Watch Loginov storm to 10km sprint victory in Antholz134 views • 22 hours ago
Highlights: Roeiseland takes first individual World Championship medal138 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:48
'I know it was right!' - New world champion Roeiseland justified in decision to skip races104 views • 14/02/2020 at 16:48
Highlights: Norway take dominant win in mixed relay295 views • 13/02/2020 at 16:28
Highlights: France take single mixed relay328 views • 25/01/2020 at 15:15
Highlights: Boe returns from paternity leave with victory456 views • 23/01/2020 at 17:36
Highlights: Fourcade continues fantastic form with pursuit victory374 views • 19/01/2020 at 15:32
More videos
Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers
Chelsea v Serie A giants for Verona star - Euro Papers
Day 6 Highlights: Murphy and Wilson to edge thrilling semi-finals
'That was something to savour!' - Vlhova storms to victory in Slovenia
Shots Recreated: White takes on O'Sullivan's 'genius' precision shot
Wilson misses black TWICE as O'Sullivan wins dramatic opening frame