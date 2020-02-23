Highlights: Roeiseland obliterates rivals

VIDEO - Highlights: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland obliterates rivals
See moreSee less
Biathlon
'Phenomenal!' - Sensational Roeiseland wins astonishing fifth gold101 views • 8 minutes ago
Highlights: Roeiseland obliterates rivals20 views • 6 minutes ago
Fourcade wins historic gold in France 4x7.5km relay263 views • 22 hours ago
Roiseland wins fourth gold as Norway take 4x6km relay win96 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights: Magnificent Fourcade equals Bjoerndaelen949 views • 19/02/2020 at 17:10
Boe and Roeiseland lead Norway to single relay gold268 views • 20/02/2020 at 17:00
Highlights: Dominant Norway take relay gold120 views • 20/02/2020 at 17:01
Fourcade reflects on difficult period after triumphing at worlds319 views • 19/02/2020 at 17:12
Boe looked to save power after realising Fourcade had won211 views • 19/02/2020 at 17:14
More videos
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers
'Phenomenal!' - Sensational Roeiseland wins astonishing fifth gold
Pascal Ackermann wins chaotic sprint to take opening stage
"A great feeling!" - Chris Froome excited to be back in the peloton
Day 3 Highlights: Big names tumble out in the Shoot Out
Brilliant Brignone takes Alpine Combined victory