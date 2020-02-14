Highlights: Roeiseland takes first individual World Championship medal

VIDEO - Highlights: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland takes first individual World Championship medal
Biathlon
Highlights: Roeiseland takes first individual World Championship medal24 views • 23 minutes ago
'I know it was right!' - New world champion Roeiseland justified in decision to skip races20 views • 23 minutes ago
Highlights: Norway take dominant win in mixed relay256 views • Yesterday at 16:28
Highlights: France take single mixed relay324 views • 25/01/2020 at 15:15
Highlights: Boe returns from paternity leave with victory451 views • 23/01/2020 at 17:36
Highlights: Fourcade continues fantastic form with pursuit victory374 views • 19/01/2020 at 15:32
Highlights: Eckhoff wins women's pursuit156 views • 19/01/2020 at 14:58
Eckhoff continues brilliant run with pursuit win85 views • 19/01/2020 at 14:54
Fourcade continues fine run with sprint win in Ruhpolding420 views • 16/01/2020 at 16:37
