Highlights: Boe takes victory in Pursuit

Biathlon
Highlights: Boe takes victory in Pursuit5 views • Just now
Norway take women's relay at Hochfilzen89 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights: Boe goes back to top of standings with Sprint victory111 views • 24 hours ago
'Look at the time!' - Weirer takes Sprint victory in Austria182 views • Yesterday at 13:32
Highlights: Wierer wins second Sprint in a row77 views • Yesterday at 13:35
Wierer: I thought the race was over after prone shooting!63 views • Yesterday at 13:35
Boe delivers relay victory for Norway302 views • 07/12/2019 at 20:48
Highlights - Justine Braisaz takes second career victory317 views • 05/12/2019 at 22:00
Biathlon World Cup: Fourcade back on top as France lead men's 20km individual287 views • 04/12/2019 at 23:47
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'PSG want Icardi deal, but wife and agent Nara prefers other top club' - Euro Papers
'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory
Highlights: Selby and O'Sullivan serve up a classic
Yart Yamaha triumph in 8 hours of Sepan
Watch Zoe Atkin's amazing winning halfpipe performance in Copper Mountain
Pique 'approves' Barcelona move for Tottenham star - Euro Papers