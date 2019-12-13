'Look at the time!' - Weirer takes Sprint victory in Austria

VIDEO - 'Look at the time!' - Dorothea Weirer takes Sprint victory in Austria
See moreSee less
Biathlon
'Look at the time!' - Weirer takes Sprint victory in Austria31 views • 25 minutes ago
Highlights: Wierer wins second Sprint in a row16 views • 22 minutes ago
Wierer: I thought the race was over after prone shooting!12 views • 22 minutes ago
Boe delivers relay victory for Norway290 views • 07/12/2019 at 20:48
Highlights - Justine Braisaz takes second career victory313 views • 05/12/2019 at 22:00
Biathlon World Cup: Fourcade back on top as France lead men's 20km individual280 views • 04/12/2019 at 23:47
Martin Fourcade: This is one of the biggest achievements of my career117 views • 05/12/2019 at 00:30
Johannes Thingnes Boe wins sprint in dominant fashion ahead of brother Tarjei447 views • 01/12/2019 at 17:11
Wierer wins women's sprint in Sweden254 views • 01/12/2019 at 17:13
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Pique 'approves' Barcelona move for Tottenham star - Euro Papers
Highlights: O'Sullivan 'outstanding' on day four at Scottish Open
I might have let Joe win if I had known! - O'Sullivan not relishing Selby clash
'Unbelievable!' - O'Sullivan seals victory with classy century
WATCH - Higgins notches historic 776th century
Highlights: Wierer wins second Sprint in a row