Boe and Roeiseland lead Norway to single relay gold

VIDEO - Johannes Thingnes Boe and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland lead Norway to single relay gold
See moreSee less
Biathlon
Highlights: Magnificent Fourcade equals Bjoerndaelen711 views • Yesterday at 17:10
Boe and Roeiseland lead Norway to single relay gold45 views • 35 minutes ago
Highlights: Dominant Norway take relay gold27 views • 34 minutes ago
Fourcade reflects on difficult period after triumphing at worlds252 views • Yesterday at 17:12
Boe looked to save power after realising Fourcade had won177 views • Yesterday at 17:14
Highlights: Wierer becomes first Italian woman to win Individual world title233 views • 18/02/2020 at 21:14
Wierer reacts to win185 views • 18/02/2020 at 21:34
Highlights: Jacquelin stuns Boe and takes pursuit world title710 views • 16/02/2020 at 16:25
Highlights: Wierer takes pursuit world title323 views • 16/02/2020 at 14:15
More videos
Juventus eye Pogba alternative - Euro Papers
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers
Highlights: Magnificent Fourcade equals Bjoerndaelen
'Great question, mate' - Mourinho refuses to answer journalist
Jakobsen beats out Viviani in 'unbelievable' sprint
Highlights: Dominant Norway take relay gold