Highlights: Wierer takes title as Simon wins final race of the season

VIDEO - Highlights: Dorothea Wierer takes title as Julia Simon wins final race of the season
"We're going to miss this battle" - Fourcade wins last race as Boe takes tites title189 views • 3 hours ago
Re-live Martin Fourcade's three golds at Pyeongchang 201890 views • 7 hours ago
'We cannot choose all the steps in our life' - Makarainen on retiring17 views • Just now
Re-live Martin Fourcade's first ever World Cup victory102 views • 7 hours ago
Dorothea Wierer receives her globes22 views • Just now
'It has been dream' - Fourcade reflects on career54 views • 1 hour ago
'It was just too exciting!' - Boe on nervy climax to the season41 views • 1 hour ago
‘Not so often you see that!’ - Vittozzi loses her ski mid-race225 views • 08/03/2020 at 13:01
"We're going to miss this battle" - Fourcade wins last race as Boe takes tites title
