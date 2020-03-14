Biathlon > Kontiolahti

VIDEO - 'It has been dream' - Martin Fourcade reflects on career

'It has been dream' - Fourcade reflects on career
27 views | 01:54
Eurosport

41 minutes agoUpdated 14 minutes ago

Martin Fourcade has reflected on his career after his final race ended in victory.
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
More videos