'It was just too exciting!' - Boe on nervy climax to the season

VIDEO - 'It was just too exciting!' - Johannes Thingnes Boe on nervy climax to the season
Biathlon
"We're going to miss this battle" - Fourcade wins last race as Boe takes tites title127 views • 1 hour ago
Re-live Martin Fourcade's three golds at Pyeongchang 201873 views • 5 hours ago
Re-live Martin Fourcade's first ever World Cup victory84 views • 5 hours ago
'It has been dream' - Fourcade reflects on career25 views • 7 minutes ago
'It was just too exciting!' - Boe on nervy climax to the season17 views • 1 minute ago
‘Not so often you see that!’ - Vittozzi loses her ski mid-race224 views • 08/03/2020 at 13:01
Boe earns third straight win at Novo Mesto247 views • 08/03/2020 at 16:29
Norway wins men's Biathlon relay180 views • 07/03/2020 at 20:29
Eckhoff triumphs in 12.5km mass start at Novo Mesto188 views • 08/03/2020 at 13:15
