Biathlon > Kontiolahti

VIDEO - 'We cannot choose all the steps in our life' - Makarainen on retiring

'We cannot choose all the steps in our life' - Makarainen on retiring
16 views | 01:17
Eurosport

23 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
More videos