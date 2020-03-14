Biathlon > Kontiolahti

VIDEO - "We're going to miss this battle" - Fourcade wins last race as Boe takes tites title

"We're going to miss this battle" - Fourcade wins last race as Boe takes tites title
44 views | 01:19
Eurosport

Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
More videos