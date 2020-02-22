Biathlon

Marte Olsbu Roiseland wins fourth gold as Norway take 4x6km relay win

Roiseland wins fourth gold as Norway take 4x6km relay win
Marte Olsbu Roiseland won her fourth gold at the Biathlon World Championships as Norway won the 4x6km relay.
Biathlon


