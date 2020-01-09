Biathlon > Oberhof

VIDEO - Highlights: Marte Olsbu Roeiseland comes home for first win of the season

Highlights: Roeiseland comes home for first win of the season
16 views | 02:45
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
More videos