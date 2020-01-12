Biathlon > Oberhof

VIDEO - Highlights: Martin Fourcade takes yellow bib with mass start victory

Highlights: Fourcade takes yellow bib with mass start victory
29 views | 02:51
Eurosport

21 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Biathlon


View moreMore videos of Biathlon
More videos